Over two dozen occupations included first phase of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) clarified who is included in South Carolina’s first phase of vaccinations.

Phase 1a has included healthcare workers and those at long-term care facilities.

According to DHEC, healthcare workers include more than a two dozen occupations in addition to traditional frontline hospital staff.

Healthcare workers include:

Anesthesiology assistants, registered cardiovascular invasive specialists, and operating room staff

Athletic Trainers

American Sign Language (ASL) and other interpreters in healthcare facilities

Autopsy room staff, coroners, embalmers, and funeral home staff at risk of exposure to bodily fluids

Dentists and dental hygienists and technicians

Dietary and food services staff in healthcare facilities

Environmental services staff in healthcare facilities

Home health and hospice workers

Hospital transport personnel

Laboratory personnel and phlebotomists

Licensed dietitians

Medical assistants

Medical first responders (paid and volunteer): EMS; fire department and law enforcement personnel who provide emergency medical care

Nurses, nurse practitioners, and nurse’s aides/ assistants

Opticians and optometrists and assistants/ technicians

Persons providing medical care in correctional facilities and correctional officers

Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians

Physical and occupational therapists and assistants

Physicians, including medical house staff (i.e., interns, residents, fellows), and physician assistants

Podiatrists

Public health healthcare workers who are frequently interacting with persons with potential COVID-19 infection

Radiology technicians

Respiratory care practitioners, such as respiratory therapists

Speech language pathologists and assistants and audiologists

Students and interns of the above categories.

DHEC says employers and individuals in the first vaccination phase are encouraged to reach out to their local hospitals as soon as possible to schedule an appointment.

For more information visit DHEC online.