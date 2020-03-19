COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County is restricting access to all government buildings to essential personnel only to stop the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The county's new policy goes into effect on Friday, March 20. Leaders say they're doing this after there were several cases of the contagious respiratory disease in the County.

The county says core operations, such as trash collection and emergency medical services, will not be affected. The county is decentralizing its staffing through telework and a reduced number of on-site employees.

Until further notice, county offices will close to the public and nonessential staff in the interest of protecting employees and residents. The county says many services and payments are accessible online through the county’s website at richlandcountysc.gov.

“The main thing for Richland County residents to know is that although offices are closing, Richland County Government is still open for business,” said County Administrator Leonardo Brown. “We are here to serve the public, and that includes providing services while doing all we can to stop the spread of this virus.”

Any staff member who can work remotely will be required to do so.

Any member of staff, whether deemed essential or nonessential, who has the ability to work remotely will be required to do so. Employees will continue to receive their normal salaries through this period of social distancing.

Security staff from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be on-site at the County Administration Building at 2020 Hampton St. and other County facilities to monitor access to the buildings.

Because of the increased prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, County Administration has elevated the County’s operational status to Phase V of its Infectious Disease and Pandemic Action Plan.

The plan, a living document authored by County Administration, will be continually updated as staff becomes aware of actions necessary to mitigate the effects of widespread, infectious diseases.

The public is advised that scheduled County programs and activities will be canceled or postponed until further notice. Residents are urged to follow the County’s social media platforms and regularly check the County website for updates.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.