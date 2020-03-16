COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said his department will be out in full force during the coronavirus emergency, and said you'll actually see more of his his officers on the road.

Lott issued a statement on Twitter Monday morning.

Many parts of American society have shut down in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease. That means more people are at home, schools are out, and it's harder to get basic necessities. However, Lott said his office will be working to make sure criminals don't take advantage of the situation.

"We're going to make sure that we do not have fear in our community of crime," Lott said. "We're not going to have scams, we're not going to have flim-flams, we're not going to have our elderly abused and their money taken. We're not going to have things like this going on in our community."

Lott said while his officers will be taking some precautions to protect themselves, he said there actually will be more deputies will be on patrol. That's because since schools and courts are shut down, officers who work those areas will be reassigned to road work.

Below is his full statement:

"As we confront this coronavirus together, the key is together. Working together we can keep our community safe and we keep each other safe. "

"Please follow the directions that the health officials have given for all of us."

"As far as the sheriff's department, we're going to be out there in full force. We're going to make sure that we do not have fear in our community of crime. We're not going to let the bad guys to go out here and take advantage of this situation. We're not going to have scams, we're not going to have flim-flams, we're not going to have our elderly abused and their money taken. We're not going to have things like this going on in our community."

"Check on your senior citizens just like we're going to do through Project Hope. Check on your neighbors, make sure everybody's okay. "

"But our deputies are going to be out there in full force. They're going to be taking safety precautions But we're going to have them out there. In fact you're going to see more deputies on the road than you normally do. As our court systems and schools have closed, deputies assigned to these two areas will now be assigned to work the roads."

"We're going to make sure that crime does not increase during this crisis. But together we can make sure we get through it all together and safe."

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.