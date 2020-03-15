COLUMBIA, S.C. — By order of the Governor of South Carolina, all South Carolina schools are canceled for students starting March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2020.

With the closure of schools, all student activities including athletics, are canceled from March 16 - March 31.

However, breakfast and lunch will still be available in most districts and here are how many will be feeding students while schools are closed.

Richland One

Richland One is providing free meals for students while schools across the state are closed through March 31 by order of the governor.

The district’s Nutrition Services team will provide “grab-and-go” breakfast and lunch weekdays at eight designated schools. Breakfast will be available for pick-up from 8:30-10:30 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Meals also will be delivered to three apartment communities. The pick-up and delivery sites are listed below.

All children under 18 years old can pick up meals, regardless of whether they attend school in Richland One. Children can go to any of the locations to get meals.

Carver-Lyon Elementary School

2100 Waverly Street, Columbia, SC 29204

Rosewood Elementary School

3300 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29205

Webber Elementary School

140 Webber School Road, Eastover, SC 29044

St. Andrews Middle School

1231 Bluefield Drive, Columbia, SC 29210

Southeast Middle School

731 Horrell Hill Road, Hopkins, SC 29061

A.C. Flora High School

1 Falcon Drive, Columbia, SC 29204

Eau Claire High School

4800 Monticello Road, Columbia, SC 29203

Lower Richland High School

2615 Lower Richland Boulevard, Hopkins, SC 29061

The Colony Apartments

3545 W. Beltline Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29203

Note: Breakfast will be delivered from 8:30-8:50 a.m.; lunch will be delivered from 12:30-12:50 p.m.

Bayberry Mews Apartments

100 Cardamon Court, Columbia, SC 29203

Note: Breakfast will be delivered from 9:00-9:20 a.m.; lunch will be delivered from 1:00-1:20 p.m.

North Pointe Estates Apartments

100 Ripplemeyer Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203

Note: Breakfast will be delivered from 9:30-9:50 a.m.; lunch will be delivered from 1:30-1:50 p.m.

Richland Two

While school is closed, free bag breakfasts and lunches for children up to age 18 will be made available.

The meals will be distributed through pick-up lines outside of the school buildings at the following locations: Bridge Creek Elementary, Dent Middle, Joseph Keels Elementary, Killian Elementary, Longleaf Middle, North Springs Elementary, Polo Road Elementary and Rice Creek Elementary. In the effort to support social-distancing practices, the meals cannot be consumed on-site.

Lexington Two

Lexington Two will serve free breakfast and lunch weekdays, Monday through Friday, to any child in need while schools are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Meals for youth ages 18 and younger will be offered by Sodexo, the district’s food service provider, at the following locations.

Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17-18, at all elementary schools: From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on these days, pick up a brown-bag lunch -- along with breakfast for the following day -- at any of Lexington Two’s elementary schools. Find a list of the elementary schools here: https://bit.ly/2w1zRes.

Thursday, March 19, and weekdays thereafter: A brown-bag lunch will be distributed from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. -- along with breakfast for the following day -- at these locations:

Airport High: 1315 Boston Ave.

Cayce Elementary: 515 Bulldog Blvd.

Riverbank: 160 Cougar Drive

Wood: 737 Pine Ridge Drive

In addition, Turner AME Church will provide a lunch and snack from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The first day of that service is Monday, March 16. The church is at 1122 Monticello Road.

Sumter School District

Sumter School District will continue to provide students with a meal during the district’s two-week closure. Through a snatch-a-snack process, breakfast and lunch will be distributed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 in the bus pick-up area at each school with breakfast available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students must be present at the time of pick up as no food will be consumed on-site. Information regarding the distribution of food the following week will be communicated. If families experience difficulties regarding the ability to retrieve a device or a meal, please contact your school’s principal.

Kershaw County Schools

Kershaw County Schools announced they will be serving free breakfast and lunch on weekdays starting Monday, March 16 for those who are 18 years and younger at drive-through pick up locations at Bethune Elementary, Blaney Elementary, Camden High and North Central Middle.

Free meals are available for all children regardless of their meal status during the school year. Pick up will be along the bus rider line at each school with breakfast available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students must be present at the time of pick up. According to the district, all food is “grab and go.” No food will be consumed on-site.

Orangeburg School District

Beginning Monday, March 16, the district will provide two meals a day for all students. Meals will be served in a "grab and go" style at every school location. Students will pick up meals and carry it home with them. Please note that students 18 years old and younger may pick up lunch from any school location.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at each school site. In addition, bus drivers will begin delivering meals along bus routes throughout the district at 10:30 am and will make regular stops enabling students to pick up bagged lunches from the bus.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.