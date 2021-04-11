Kids across the Midlands get their COVID-19 shot

Walk up clinics opened across the Midlands Thursday for kids ages 5-11 to get vaccinated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kids across the Midlands Thursday finally got their shot to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Both Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health opened up vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 for the first time.

Kids were excited, nervous and a few tears were shed before getting the shot, but most said it didn't hurt nearly as bad as they expected.

10-year-old Matthew Jibaja got his first Pfizer dose at Lexington Medical's clinic at Brookland Baptist Church. He told News19 he's happy to get some protection against COVID-19.

"It did kind of hurt it, but it definitely is much less painful than the flu shot. I would much more prefer to take this instead of the flu shot,” Jibaja said.

The Pfizer dose for children is a third of the size of the original one.

Jibaja said he’s excited to be fully vaccinated so he can finally hangout with his friends.

Other kids were a little more nervous than him but mustered the courage to get the vaccine.

"It's a big relief, said dad of three Michael Traynham.

Traynham and his wife took their three daughters, ages 5 to 10, to get their first dose.

“We had a lot of trepidation on having to go back to school in person this year, and not so much for the kids but for people they might accidentally give it to,” said Traynham.

Traynham said after constantly worrying during the pandemic, it’s nice to finally have some protection.

"Being able to protect them and protect others around them is a huge relief and we’ve tried to talk with them about how important it is to be good neighbors and get vaccines to protect other people,” he said.

Over at the Prisma Health Clinic, families like the Laneys were happy to get vaccinated too.

"We got vaccinated early on," explained Amber Laney. "We always had that lingering worry about [our daughter] Avery getting sick, being around grandparents, missing school. So, we're really happy to be part of the next phase."

Their daughter Avery said other kids getting the shot should know that it won't hurt as bad as you think.

The vaccine clinic at Prisma Health runs Monday through Friday, 8AM - 12PM and 4PM - 6:30pm at 12 Medical Park Rd., Columbia, SC 29203.

At Prisma Health Sumter, the hours are Wednesday and Friday, 7:30AM - 4PM and Saturday, 7:30AM - 3PM at 19 Calhoun St., Sumter, SC 29150.

The Brookland Baptist Church clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8AM - 6PM and weekends, 1PM - 4PM.