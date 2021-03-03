SC school districts finalizing teacher vaccination plans

As districts finalize their vaccination plans, their biggest concern is vaccine supply, as millions more become eligible for the shot on Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the State House Tuesday, access was finally granted for teachers hoping for the coronavirus vaccine.

School staff will join the roughly 2.7 million other South Carolinians now eligible under vaccination phase 1B, beginning Monday.

According to State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, each school district was asked to provide a vaccination plan ahead of the announcement.

“I strongly encourage district folks call your providers, tell them we’re ready to go,” Spearman said.

However, access won’t be instant as vaccine supply remains limited and many districts continue to finalize their plans.

Lexington-Richland 5 said they’re partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and plan to offer the shots to staff on e-learning days. The date(s) will be announced once confirmed with MUSC.

“School District Five will be able to offer one location with scheduled appointments on an assigned day where the vaccine will be administered by our school nurses,” District Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton said in a statement.

School District of Newberry County leaders said they’re working with a local provider and awaiting specifics on when the vaccinations will be available for employees.

Kershaw County School leaders say they’ll be working with Kershaw Health to vaccinate the close to 900 teachers interested.

Both the Sumter School District and Richland One said they’re working with Prisma Health.

“We are currently in the process of finalizing details with Prisma Health regarding the dates and location for the vaccination of our employees,” Shelly Galloway, Sumter Schools spokesperson, said.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon added, “We’ve been in constant communication with Prisma and they shared that they’re still at the mercy, if you will, of vaccination availability.”

Vaccine availability is a concern shared by the Palmetto State Teacher Association, the largest association for professional educators in South Carolina, now that millions are eligible.

“…we feel like it was important for the governor to step up and make sure the teachers got the shot first in 1b,” Executive Director Kathy Maness said. “He has been pushing for face-to-face for months and this would be one way to make sure that teachers and school could open safely.”

Governor Henry McMaster, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer and Spearman all advocated for a shift to five-day in-person learning Tuesday, hoping the vaccine will aid in the process.