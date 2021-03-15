As SC hospitalizations decrease, medical centers inch toward normalcy

In January, at the peak of the virus spread, more than 2,400 people in the state were hospitalized due to covid. Now, nearly 600 people in the state are hospitalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local health experts say fewer people in our state are being hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. South Carolina Nurses Association's CEO, Judith Thompson, says it's one step closer for hospitals to return to normal operations.

"Hospitalizations are dropping because we're getting a better handle on COVID-19," explained Thompson.

Thompson says the number of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased partly due to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. This means hospitals can focus on assisting people with other needs.

"They have been pressed to the maximum of being able to take care of people," said Thompson. "It's been a terrible time."

In January, at the peak of the virus spread, more than 2,400 people in the state were hospitalized due to covid. Now, nearly 600 people in the state are hospitalized; that's about a 70 percent drop since that time.

When asked if hospitals can now deploy more resources to vaccination efforts, Thompson says efforts need to continue.

"I think the institutions around this state have done unbelievable jobs," said Thompson. "When you say the lines of people trying to determine if they had covid, it was outstanding."

SCNA's CEO says fewer people staying in hospitals means South Carolina can soon return to normal. However, Thompson goes on to say residents still have to do their part.