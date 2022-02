Prisma Health Tuomey seeking health care professionals for patient care

SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health Tuomey hospital will be holding an in-person hiring event for health care professionals 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb.3, at the Hyatt Place Sumter, 18 N Main Street.

The hospital hopes to recruit for the following positions:

Registered nurses (RNs): link here

Licensed Practical nurses (LPNs): link here

Respiratory therapists: link here