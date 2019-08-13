COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during gun violence Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the 2100 block of Slighs Avenue, off Walker Solomon Way, near CA Johnson High School.

Columbia Police officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert and discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree with the male driver suffering from significant injuries. The injuries were determined to be gunshot wounds and EMS pronounced the victim, Jalen Qadir Islam, dead at the scene.

According to autopsy results, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts determined Islam died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

At the time of the incident, Islam was driving a vehicle that was reported as stolen from Florence, South Carolina. The vehicle was seized by officers for processing. Crime scene investigators also collected ballistic evidence from the incident location.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com