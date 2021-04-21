Missing SC woman has medical conditions which put her at risk

Officers say 39-year-old Angela Rose Debarry was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are searching for a missing woman who they say has medical conditions which could put her life at risk.

Officers say 39-year-old Angela Rose Debarry was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday. She was then reported missing by her family.

Officers did not say what medical condition she has, but said it is untreated, and that could be a risk to her health.

Beharry is 5 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark t-shirt, beige slippers and was wrapped in a red blanket with a white trim.