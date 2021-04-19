x
South Carolina man last seen in December has medical needs, police say

Police say 69-year-old Willard Brush, who was last seen in December and reported missing on Tuesday, has health issues requiring medical assistance and medication.
ANDERSON, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Upstate man last seen in December. 

Anderson police say 69-year-old Willard Brush was last seen at AnMed Medical Center on December 3, 2020. He was reported missing by family members on April 18, when he failed to pay his property taxes, according to officials. 

Police say Brush has health issues requiring medical assistance and medication. 

Brush stands 6’ tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and may have a long beard, according to police.

If you see Brush or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact Detective Kreig Marzolf at 864-231-2249 or kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.

