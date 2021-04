He may be driving a silver 2008 Buick Lucerne with tag TZQ818, according to law enforcement.

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person last seen on April 19.

Randy Grayson was last seen on Lakewood Lane in Townville on April 19. He may be driving a silver 2008 Buick Lucerne with tag TZQ818, according to law enforcement.

He is approximately 5’7, 140 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

If you see Grayson or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-23390.