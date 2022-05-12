Family wants missing father to bring 5-year-old Orangeburg girl back home

Aspen Jeter and her father, Antar, haven't been seen since last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of Aspen Jeter, the five-year-old girl missing in Orangeburg, made an appeal to the girl's father to bring her home safely.

The family's attorney, Justin Bamberg, held a news conference Monday morning alongside the girl's uncle and cousin, as well as Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

"It's not safe to just be out there," Bamberg said. "You don't have to feel afraid to come back."

The little girl hasn't been seen since last month. Law enforcement believes Aspen is with her father, Antar Jeter.

The search for the girl began on Thanksgiving Day, when a family member called for a wellness check on the girl's mother, 46-year-old Crystal Jumper. When officers arrived at Jumper's home, they found her dead of a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement has not named a suspect in her killing.

Days after that discovery, law enforcement said Aspen and Antar were spotted twice in North Carolina. The first time was November 28 at a department store in Fayetteville, while the second was in Raleigh on November 30.

Deputies have said Antar is driving a vehicle stolen from Jumper's home.

“At this point we’re not sure if they’re still in the vehicle, which is a 2015 Mazda 6, blue in color, but we still wanna focus on that vehicle," Ravenell said. "Focus on the pictures you’ve been seeing circulating.”

There's continuing concern because the child has a rare illness known as neurodevelopmental disorder with or without autistic features and or structural brain abnormalities. It means the little girl can't speak or walk.

"If you were to spot her, she's either being carried by a parent or pushed in a stroller," Jeter said. "She's not going to be able to talk to you."

Now they said they're appealing for the father--who has legal custody of the child--to bring her back to her home.

"It's very clear that your daughter loves you and you love her," Bamberg said. "No one wants to see anything bad to happen. We want to know that both you and Aspen are okay."