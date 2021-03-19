Batesburg-Leesville hosting community beautification and cleaning event Saturday

More than 200 volunteers, 13 churches, nine civic groups and other organizations will be helping pick up litter and working on beautification projects.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Town of Batesburg-Leesville community will be coming together on Saturday to help clean litter around the area and work on beautification projects.

More than 200 volunteers, 13 churches, nine civic groups and other organizations will be helping pick up litter around the area. It will be going on from 9 am until noon.

"Keeping your town clean or helping clean up and everybody lending a hand, it says a lot for community pride," said Town of Batesburg-Leesville Mayor Lancer Shull.

Some groups will also be planting trees and doing landscaping projects in different areas of the down.

"The litter pickup is going to be similar to adopt a highway, but we also have a couple of islands that have been adopted in areas that are going to have some pine straw put down, some landscaping done," explained Mayor Shull.

Mayor Shull says it's important to take care of the environment and keep Batesburg-Leesville clean.

"Special shoutout to Palmetto Pride for the $2,500 grant that we were given and all of the supplies to help pick up, vests that go along with this type of an endeavor," said Mayor Shull. "They're fantastic in trying to keep the state of South Carolina clean."