Bubba the baboon passes away at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A beloved resident of Riverbanks Zoo, Bubba the baboon, has passed away, according to the zoo.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Bubba," the zoo wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. "Bubba's feisty and spicy personality will be missed by the Zoo family, our members, and guests."

Bubba was 31-year-old male Hamadryas baboon, who had been at the zoo for 12 years. According to the zoo's website, baboons can live into their forties in captivity.

Bubba the Baboon Turns 30 Years Old Riverbanks' oldest hamadryas (hah-mah-DRY-US) baboon, Bubba, celebrated his 30th... Posted by Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Monday, October 26, 2020

"Bubba was incredibly protective of his sister Baffles and could always be seen by her side on habitat," said Zookeeper Alexa. "We will miss his unique charisma and the sass he often showed us during training sessions.