Popular pop-up beer garden announces brick-and-mortar location in Columbia

Bierkeller Columbia will open a permanent location at CanalSide Plaza, along Columbia's riverfront, in 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lovers of beer and German beer halls have reason to raise a stein as Bierkeller Columbia has announced a brick-and-mortar location will be opening later in 2022.

Scott Burgess, owner, and founder of Bierkeller Brewing Company, said in a statement the company will establish a full production brewing facility, biergarten, and restaurant at CanalSide Plaza at Sola Station on Taylor Street. The location will be along the Historic Columbia Canal and Esplanade, a short drive from downtown Columbia and the Vista.

Burgess, who studied abroad in Bamberg, Germany, and lived and worked in Bavaria before opening Bierkeller, says the location with its existing landscaped green spaces and mature trees along the banks of the Congaree River is "pretty perfect."

"We will set it up just like the biergartens I came to know and love over there. Friends can relax with some beers and snacks under the canopy of shade trees after work or on the weekends; families can picnic with their kids and pets; and residents and guests can grab lunch or dinner and drinks from our self-service windows," Burgess said. "If you prefer to be inside, you can grab a beer, a snack, or a full meal just as easily from our cafeteria-style restaurant counters in the beer hall and enjoy them at long, communal wooden tables with views out to the water."

In addition to German-style brews and food, Burgess says Bierkeller will host events celebrating German traditions -- such as Oktoberfest, Christmas Market and Maifest -- as well as weekly activities highlighting local and international sports and activities.

Burgess says the beer will be served directly from tanks in the brewhouse's German-designed 15-barrel system to ensure freshness. Reusable flip-top bottles and refillable five-liter party kegs will be available for customers. The beer menu will feature lagers, established favorites such as Kellerbier, Kolumbianer Kölsch, Weißbier, and Rauchbier, plus a rotating selection of seasonal brews.