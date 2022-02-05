Columbia Police: Body found along Elmwood Avenue Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found on Elmwood Avenue Monday.
Columbia Police say a female's body was Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue, near where the road goes into Interstate 126. Investigators say no signs of foul play were immediately visible.
The Richland County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to learn the exact cause of death, according to police.
