Bowman library to open in February

County leaders cite pandemic-related backorders on library furniture as a contributing factor for the delayed grand opening.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWMAN, S.C. — A new library is scheduled to open in Bowman in less than two weeks.

The new library will be located off Charleston Highway, the town's busiest street.

Community members have been waiting to have a library all to their own, it's been a long time coming say locals.

“We lost the school, it just took a huge piece out of Bowman. This library is going to come back and it’s going to bring what I call an anchor," said councilman Ike Carter.

Carter is referring to what's now known as Bethune-Bowman Middle and High School in Rowesville. He says the school's relocation as a loss to the community, and hopes the library will be a step toward restoring that loss.

“It’s gonna bring more people back to Bowman and it’s gonna really be a good thing for us. We’ve gotta go out though and we’ve gotta really encourage people to use it," said Carter.

He says these efforts to bring the library to town have been years in the making.

County leaders cite pandemic-related backorders on library furniture as a contributing factor for the delayed grand opening.

Now they're looking to open no later than the second week of February.

Related Articles Library is open and ready to serve in North