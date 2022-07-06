Calhoun Code Red Alert System will let residents know about emergencies

You can sign up now for the county wide text alerts.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun Code Red is an alert system being used to notify residents of emergencies in their area.

“It finally got to the point where we decided it was time now for us to be able to do that for our residents and those that are in our county a little bit quicker than what we were able to do with SCEMD," said Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director David Chojnacki.

Through text, email, or phone, people will receive information from boil water advisories to road closures.

During hurricane season, residents will be notified of where to evacuate and where there is a shelter set up.

“It’s important to let people know what’s happening and we can pinpoint the address, one address if we had to, all the way up to the entire county so we find that it’s a worthwhile investment," said Chojnacki.

To sign up for text alerts, people can text 'CalhounEma' to 99411.

If people need help, they can text 'signmeup' to 99411 and someone from the Calhoun County Library will call back to help.

People can also download the Code Red app in the app store and turn on their location in services.