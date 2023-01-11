Calling all artists! City of Columbia looking for t-shirt designers

No entry fee and two design submissions per person allowed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you an artist? Have great ideas or a vision?

You might be just what the city of Columbia is looking for in a t-shirt designer.

The city of Columbia is starting what they hope will be an annual t-shirt contest.

There are two categories for submission, a spring and summer design and a fall and winter design. The spring and summer design is short-sleeved and the fall and winter long-sleeved.

Winners will receive $500 for first place and the second place winner will be awarded $250.00.

The t-shirt will be sold in partnership with Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia SC Visitors Center's online store.

Winners will be announced on Feb. 15.

Proceeds from t-shirt sales will be donated to help fund the "Love Your Block" grant.

Eligibility and Entry

There is no entry fee to submit a design. Only two (2) design submissions per person are allowed.

Rules and Guidelines

1. All designs must be original creations of the contestant. Submissions must not have been previously published and must not contain profanity, trademarks, other organizations’ logos, or any copyrighted works of any other person or business.

2. Design(s) must be submitted in .pdf format via the submission form on the Mayor’s website by 11:59 pm on Jan. 31.

3. Winning designer(s) must agree to sign a waiver to allow the City of Columbia the use of designs free of charge for any and all printing and promotional purposes.

4. Contest winner(s) must agree to work with Experience Columbia SC’s printer if slight changes/modifications are necessary for production. If not, an alternate winner may be chosen to meet production deadlines.

5. By submitting an entry, you are agreeing to all contest rules. If you have any questions, please email elizabeth.ropp@columbiasc.gov.