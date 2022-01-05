Campers will have a new place to stay in Santee in June

Cory and Rachael Henderson, owners of the Lone Star BBQ restaurant, want to offer travelers a place to stop for the night.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A new place for campers is coming to Santee.

The owners of the Lone Star BBQ restaurant say they want to accommodate travelers driving through the area and looking for a place to stay.

“There’s so many travelers that come through here and there’s really not a whole lot of places for them to go," said co-owner Cory Henderson.

Cory and Rachael Henderson invested $70,000 into building the camp site.

“I think it’s gonna benefit a lot from I-95 with travelers. This could be a spot that if they’re going from New York to Miami, this could be their stop," said Rachael .

The couple says a campsite would be especially helpful to those passing through, waiting for their spots to open at the Santee State Park campgrounds.

“Sometimes during the week, they just park right in the middle of the parking lot because the spot’s not quite ready yet. Not because of the state park, because they were early. It just makes traveling for all of them so much easier," said Cory.