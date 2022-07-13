Chapin residents concerned about potential new development, Piney Grove Pointe

Armada Development intends to build commercial and residential property along Amicks Ferry Road.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin residents are questioning a potential commercial and residential development along Amicks Ferry Road.

This is following a planning commission meeting designed to get more answers about a potential new development called Piney Grove Pointe.

If meetings about this possible development move forward, the idea is this property would have about 240 apartment units.

"The purpose of that meeting was for the planning commission to meet with the developer so the planning commission can better understand what's being proposed and then the planning commission can possibly provide feedback early in the process back to the developer." Al Koon, Chapin mayor said.

As of now, there are no formal submittals, but that could change.

Once submitted, the planning commission needs to make the recommendation to council, then council needs to host a public hearing, along with two readings.

After that point is when this could become a reality. Right now, residents have a laundry list of concerns.

"I have mixed feelings. I'm okay with apartments, but the problem is we're a small area, we don't have the infrastructure and there's not enough police in this area, fire departments. We have so many cars already and I don't think they've really taken into thought what's good for our community," Maria Minick, Chapin resident said.

According to the developer, Armada Development out of Charleston, there are more pressing projects they're focusing on at the moment, but the plan is to exercise due diligence in the meantime and get numbers right for Piney Grove Pointe.