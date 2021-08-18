‘Folk are dying’: Columbia City Council considers proposal for new health council

The proposed advisory council, to be spearheaded by Councilman Ed McDowell as 'Chief Health Officer' would address health disparities throughout the city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia city council Tuesday night considered a proposed new "advisory council on equality."

The proposed advisory council, to be spearheaded by Councilman Ed McDowell as 'Chief Health Officer' would address health disparities in marginalized communities and throughout the city.

“Just imagine an HIV patient not being able to get his or her medication. Just imagine a person who’s suffering, say, with obesity, not being able to get the kind of help that is needed, said McDowell.

The initiative would have people who operate like medical dispatchers. It would focus on assisting people in disadvantaged areas who may not have access to health insurance.

“Columbia’s greatest strength, I believe, is that we’re an inclusive city. We’re a city for all people," said Mayor Benjamin. "And every opportunity that we have to affirmatively state that and show that we’re leading from the front and leading people together, we need to do that.”

Some council members have challenged this proposal. Councilwoman Tameika Devine said this is not something that should be left up to the city to do alone.

“If we want to address something, it doesn’t always have to be the city saying we’re doing it," Devine said. "It is working together with our partners to actually make sure we are impacting our community.”

Councilman Daniel Rickenmann said other agencies like Prisma Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield have already been doing the work in handling health disparities. He said, “I’m not sure that I agree that the health officers is going to make that happen faster than the agencies that have been doing it.”

Councilman Howard Duvall said the city should be redirecting its focus elsewhere.

“Councilman McDowell and his committee got 2,000 people vaccinated. That’s what we need to be doing, is getting people vaccinated not debating whether or not we need another position in the city government," McDowell said. "So, I would respectfully ask that this be held until we have the election.”