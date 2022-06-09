Columbia Housing Authority announces plans for demolition

The housing authority detailing their plans to improve current homes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority met Thursday to discuss several items on including the demolition and renovation of their several properties.

The announcement of the upcoming work was made last year, but as the start date for construction gets closer, the housing authority met to provide updates on the projects.

Lucinda Herrera, senior vice-president of development with the Housing Authority said during her presentation, “We have, Latimer Manor, Hammond Village, Lewis Scott Court, Dorrah Randell.”

HUD's Rental Assistance Demonstration, also known as the RAD program, allows Columbia Housing to turn to the private market and outside investors to get money.

Herrera saying, “Latimer Manor and Dorrah Randell are both going to be demolition with new construction, they also both have transfers of assistance.”

According to the housing authority, they are working with two development partners.

During Thursday’s meeting proposed changes of the Housing Choice Voucher homeownership program (HAP) were approved. The program allows select families to use vouchers to buy a home and receive monthly assistance in meeting homeownership expenses.

According to the Columbia Housing Authority 80 families are currently receiving assistance.

Taleshia Stewart, senior vice-president of Resident and Strategic Initiatives at Columbia Housing Authority said during the meeting, “Currently our policy indicates that the HAP payment will be paid to a mortgage company on a monthly basis and what we’re proposing to do is to amend that policy, because a lot of mortgage companies will not accept a partial payment from a home owner.”

Stewart saying another change to the program is employment requirements.

“We are suggesting that any family that’s not elderly or disabled, that we put a policy in place that they must maintain employment not to be less than 30 hours per week in order for them to stay on the program," she said.

The agency proposing a family’s homeownership assistance could be terminated if they refuse to adhere to or properly document their employment.