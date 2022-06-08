Columbia Housing Authority proposes multi-million dollar budget

The housing authority has submitted its recommendations for the 2023 fiscal year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority met Wednesday to discuss next year's budget.

During the meeting the agency went over the 2023 fiscal year operating budget.

The agency’s expected total money they’ll have to work with is expected to be more than $13 million.

Marisa Phoenix, chief financial officer with the agency, said during the meeting, "For fiscal year 2023, we are budgeting $3,704,20 for tenant revenue. $9,581,329 from our HUD operating grant.”

The agency’s central office cost center is expected to see an increase in expenses. The center supports the continuum care program, which is working on the goal of ending homelessness.

Voucher programs to find affordable house are also expected to see an increase, with Phoenix saying, “Our housing choice voucher program we’re anticipating a slight increase of $202, 879.”

This comes after Richland County Council offered recommendations on where the COVID-19 recovery funds will be allocated.

The county agreed to allocate $4 million to the affordable housing crisis. However, it is unclear at this stage who will actually receive that money.