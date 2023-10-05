Columbia Place Mall gets new future

The former site of Burlington Coat Factory will house the county's 911 call center.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've driven by the Columbia Place Mall lately, it's hard to miss the massive construction project.

This time next year, the former site of Burlington Coat Factory will house the county's 911 call center and the South Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

"This mall was hot and jumpin'," said resident Dorthy Bright. "What they're trying to do now to upgrade and bring back the people; I think it's going to be a great tremendous effort."

Stephanie Jamison opened Two Sisters' Beauty Supplies in the old Victoria's Secret two weeks ago.

"Thursday through about Saturday is very busy, with steady traffic," said Jamison.

Jamison said she got more space for a fraction of the price compared to other areas in Columbia.

According to the mall's property management company, sales have increased 15%.

Jamison said shoe stores, puppy shops, small businesses and newer options in the food court are bringing more shoppers to the mall. Richland School District Two also has offices in the aging mall.

"People are coming back into the mall, they're like, 'We didn't know anybody was here, we thought it was deserted,' and they're finding other stores in the mall," said Jamison.

The second floor will house the Department of Juvenile Justice and the voter registration office. The county plans to build a new Department of Social Services office at the mall in the former Dillard's store space.

"With Richland County coming in, we're looking at employees coming in – more business, more traffic – it could be a new wave," said Jamison.

Jamison said she is confident the mall will continue to thrive as consumer habits evolve.

"We want to touch our products. We're buying hair; we want to touch it. We're buying candles; you want to smell it. So, yeah, I think we're going back to our traditional ways of shopping," said Jamison.