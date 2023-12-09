Richland County discusses funding for several projects at the Columbia Place Mall and Richland Jail

A new DSS office, improvements to the jail, and a new 911 call center coming to Richland County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council met for a work session to discuss funding and current projects Tuesday night.

The projects discussed included a new DSS office, a Voter Registration office, a new Public Safety Complex, and upgrades to the Richland County Jail.

The council started off with a conversation about the new DSS office, which will cost the county $47,741, 632. The new office will occupy the old Dillard's store in the Columbia Place Mall.

The Dillard's building has been vacant for a number of years, and the county believes DSS is outgrowing its current facility on Two Notch Road.

"What is the current building on Two Notch, how many square feet is that, it's considerably less I think," said Council Member Don Weaver.

County council members also heard about the plans for a new 911 Call Center and an updated Public Safety Complex on the other side of the mall.

"This is that floor plan laid out, in terms of the majority of it being for 911. The Parole, Pardon, and Probation, it does have space for 36 open office areas, the waiting area directly off the PPP entry with three interview rooms," a project manager described.

Lastly, one of the county's financial advisors spoke about updates to the Richland Jail, and now the county is estimating that the cost of repairs will be $25 million.