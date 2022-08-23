Coroner: 2 inmates found dead in South Carolina jail overdosed on drugs

Authorities say one died from a fentanyl overdose, and the other had both fentanyl and a sedative xylazine, mostly used for animals, in his system.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two inmates found dead in May inside a jail in South Carolina overdosed on drugs, investigators said.

Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, died from a fentanyl overdose inside the Greenville County jail and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, had both fentanyl and a sedative xylazine mostly used for animals, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

The men were found dead in the jail on May 12. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, didn't comment on the coroner's findings.

Online court records show Zack was charged in 2020 with felony DUI resulting in death and those charges were pending when he died.