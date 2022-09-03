New developments in Richland County await sewer service expansion

This will be an addition of 1,720 residential units on both sides of Garners Ferry Rd at Lower Richland.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Utilities (RCU) has approved a "Willingness to Serve" expanded sewer services for multiple developments that are set to take place in the area.

Included in an 84-paged Richland County Administration and Finance Committee agenda is a breakdown of development descriptions, maps, and money.

According to RCU, if math is correct, then this will be an addition of 1,710 residential units within 1.8 miles on both sides of Garners Ferry Road at Lower Richland.

The RCU operates under Richland County Government and has the ability to perform plan reviews and request construction permits to be issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for new developments once all criteria are satisfied.

Upon RCU's approval for developments after the property is analyzed to determine if there is enough capacity to serve the project, it is entered into the agency's Capacity Assurance Program (CAP) and is then presented to the Administration and Finance (A&F) Committee for approval.

If accepted by A&F, it gets moved to the Council for final approval.

Here are the developments that have been approved RCU's willingness to serve:

Savannah Wood Amenity - 266 units in Phase 1 at Lower Richland/Rabbit Run Rd at projected sewer tap revenue of $1,064,000.

McCords Ferry Phases II and III - 366 units at Garners Ferry and Trotter roads at projected sewer tap revenue of $1,464,000.

Laurinton Farms - 553 units at Lower Richland Blvd. and Garners Ferry at $2,212,000.

Letter for Bunch Tract (Hunter's Branch) - 354 units Lower Richland and Garners Ferry at $1,380,000. (This is part of Savannah Wood property.)

Bunch Tract - Commercial - 526 units at $2,104,000. (Commercial potion of Savannah Wood.)

Alexander Point - 171 units at $684,000.