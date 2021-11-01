Dominion delays rate increase for SC customers for at least 6 months

The Virginia-based utility asked regulators to approve a 7.7% rate hike it said was needed to pay for improvements to the system.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy has agreed to delay its request to raise electric rates in South Carolina for six months because of economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia-based utility asked regulators to approve a 7.7% rate hike it said was needed to pay for improvements to the system in the state it bought from SCANA Corp. in 2019. The increase would collect an extra $178 million a year from Dominion’s 750,000 South Carolina customers.

The South Carolina Public Service Commission was holding hearings this month to consider the rate increase. The Office of Regulatory Staff, a state watchdog organization, asked Dominion to put the rate increase on hold.

Dominion merged with SCANA, the parent company of the former SCE&G, and took over that company's duties in providing electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers statewide. At the time, the company agreed to a rate reduction for customers for two years, part of a complex set of pacts the company made in the wake of a failed plan by SCANA and Santee Cooper to build two new nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

In November, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he wanted Dominion to stop its request for a rate increase.