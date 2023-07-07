New apartment complex in the works for Columbia's Vista

In original proposals, the development was estimated to have over 900 units. Developers got city approval for another phase of the project this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A proposed student housing complex which would house hundreds of students just got a step closer to getting started.

Johnny 'Holiday' Baez, the owner of Holiday's Barbershop is feeling excited about the possibility of a new housing complex coming to Huger Street.

"It's exciting to see the city doing what it's doing."

In a Thursday Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, a proposal was presented to the board that received approval.

Leighton Lord, with Nexsen Pruet, the agency representing Subtext developers, requested that the front yard set back be increased from 10 to 40 feet along the Wheat Street side and activate more space along Blossom and Williams Streets.

"The entire Blossom Street will be activated because it will have leasing, it'll have student study areas, but it will also have these units that open onto Blossom so we feel like Subtext has very creatively figured out a way not only to activate 60% of the street, but activate 100% of these two streets, and these are two streets you'll really see coming into the project."

According to Lucinda Statler, a planning administrator at the City of Columbia, now since the project received the Board of Zoning Appeals' approval, the developers will need to get a certificate of design approval from the Design Development Review Commission.

Additionally she says, "They will also need to go to our Planning Commission because it is a residential project over a certain size. Because it has more than 24 units, it has to go to site plan review." She notes the applications for those have not been received by the city yet.

Holiday says being on Huger Street for 8 years, he's seen the area develop gradually, including a new hotel site that recently began construction.