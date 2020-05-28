COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're traveling I-26 west near Irmo this afternoon, you might want to take an alternate route.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol say drivers can expect delays on I-26 near mile marker 99 after an overpass was struck Thursday afternoon.

The Koon Road Bridge over I-26 was hit by an illegal, oversized load according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

Because of that, the bridge, located in Richland county, will be closed to all traffic.

Also, motorists can expect delays on I-26 westbound near mile marker 99 near the Peak exit, while inspectors complete their review and work on the bridge.

Drivers in the area are advised to use caution and follow the posted detour route.