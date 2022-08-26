Columbia, Irmo firefighters battle blaze at home being converted into pool house

At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said that there were no injuries during a fire that occurred on Thursday evening in northwestern Richland County.

The fire happened in the 2800 block of Kennerly Road about 4 miles north of Irmo just before 8 p.m. according to a spokesperson for the fire department. Officials said that a house on the property was being converted into a pool house.

The fire also brought out Irmo Fire responders who assisted in battling the blaze, which heavily damaged the house.