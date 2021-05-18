Former jailer seeks clemency for one death row inmate in South Carolina

Richard Moore has spent the past two decades on death row for the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk in 1999.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lack of drugs used in lethal injections has stalled three executions in South Carolina over the past six months.

Then Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill this month requiring death row inmates to choose between the electric chair and a firing squad.

Richard Moore is likely among the first prisoners who could face the grim choice. He's spent the past two decades on death row for the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk in 1999.