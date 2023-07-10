Man shot to death outside Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is dead following a late night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex.
Columbia Police say the fatal incident took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Gable Oaks Apartments located on Colleton Street.
According to investigators, a man was found dead outside some of the units. Police have not yet said what they believe may have led to the shooting. They also have not released any information on a possible suspect, or whether more than one person may have been involved.
The Richland County Coroner's Office is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.