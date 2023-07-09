One wounded in shooting off Two Notch Road in Columbia

Authorities are still looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot at a Columbia apartment complex.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said that officers were called to 1612 Ogden Street, an address near Two Notch Road, around 2:30 p.m. due to gunfire and a person being wounded.

Officers found a male victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. That person's condition wasn't known at the time.

Police haven't yet made any arrests but said they are following leads in what they described as a very active investigation.