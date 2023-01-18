Steube spent the night in the ICU for serious but not life-threatening injuries, the congressman's team said.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican congressman from Sarasota, is "making progress and in good spirits" after falling 25 feet off a ladder, his team wrote on Twitter.

Steube's team first shared the news of the accident on Wednesday night as they asked for prayers from the community. They said the congressman was cutting tree limbs at his Sarasota home when he fell.

In an update Thursday, his team said Steube spent the night in the ICU for serious but not life-threatening injuries. He has since moved out of the ICU but remains hospitalized, a new tweet reads.

"Congressman Steube and his family would like to express their deepest thanks to the team of doctors, nurses, and medical personnel treating him," an earlier message reads. "We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation."

Steube is currently serving Florida's 17th District after defeating Democratic opponent Andrea Doria Kale in the 2022 midterm elections. District 17 includes Sarasota and Charlotte counties and portions of Lee County.

Additional updates on Steube's condition will be shared through his official Twitter account, his team added.