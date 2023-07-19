Suspect in Greystone Boulevard shooting facing multiple new charges

Columbia Police say the suspect fired shots into the air on Greystone Boulevard and then turned his fire on them.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have filed multiple new charges against a man accused of firing shots on Greystone Boulevard, an incident that led to that section of town being shut down for two hours.

The most serious of the charges levied against 26-year-old Brandon Joyner are 10 counts of attempted murder. He's also charged with discharging a firearm into occupied motor vehicle, possession of a weapon during commission of violent crime, domestic violence, unlawful possession of a weapon, and breach of peace high and aggravated nature.

Joyner is accused of firing shots while walking along Greystone Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Columbia Police and Richland County Deputies say when they responded, he fired multiple shots at them as well.

Joyner was wounded by a bullet fired in response by Columbia Police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but jail records show he is now booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He was set to have a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of both CPD and Richland County officers responded and a helicopter was deployed as officers searched for the man along a nearby treeline. Streets in the area were blocked off and at least one hotel in the area was evacuated as a precaution.

Police have not yet said exactly where they found the Joyner, but once they located him they took him into custody.

