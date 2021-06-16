'My heart was broken': Storm damage postpones reopening of Orangeburg County church

Greater Friendship A.M.E Church members hoped to have in-person services on Father's Day since shutting down during the pandemic.

SANTEE, S.C. — Members of the Greater Friendship A.M.E Church in Santee are cleaning up after a severe storm came through Orangeburg County on Tuesday.

"The original plan was to move back into the church this weekend on Father's Day," said Tony Goodwin, Greater Friendship A.M.E Church's Steward Pro Tem.

The clean-up is a slight setback as the church had hoped to reopen its doors for the first time since the pandemic began.

"The pastor and the leadership pushed that date back because of the work that's being done to the church," said Goodwin. "The damage now is going to set us back farther because more work needed to be done."

Greater Friendship's steward pro tem says parts of the roof were torn off, and there was some water damage. The good news, according to Goodwin, is that there is no damage to the inside of the building. However, he says he was still hurt when he got the call from his brother late Tuesday night about their beloved church.

"He got out here before I did," Goodwin said. "When I was coming, I said I know what happened because a tree fell when I got to church. Then he called me and said, wait until you get to the church and see what happened. When I turned the corner, my heart was broken."

One side of the church's roof was split right down to the part of its foundation. However, these people of faith say the hurdle will not get in the way of coming together as a church family.

"Right now, you have to hold on," said Sammie Ravenell, Greater Friendship A.M.E Church member. "You got to examine yourself and see that God still lives in you. It's not all about the church; we are the church."