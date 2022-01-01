Human remains found near I-26 in Lexington County

Authorities say the remains have likely been at the location for three or more months. They're hoping the victim's distinct height will help them identify him.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are working to identify human remains uncovered near the Harbison community and I-26 in Lexington County on Friday night.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, her office was called to the 200 block of Saturn Parkway around 8 p.m. on Friday to the report of remains being found in a drainage ditch.

And while some of the remains were recovered that night, the rest were removed and examined the next morning. Fisher said that, based on the opinion of an anthropologist, the person was a white male who was very tall - possibly 6 feet 5 inches or 6 feet 6 inches in height.