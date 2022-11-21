Inflation impacts the food supply at local food banks

Local banks say they've also seen an increase in demand.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inflation has been impacting many pockets this year. The holiday season isn’t making it any better, even affecting the food banks that help those in need.

“I bought some eggs for thanksgiving they was high when I bought them," Daquan Wiggins said. "Everything is kind of high."

“Even the aluminum throw-away pans are over five dollars,” Mary Agnew said.

These are common complaints from people prepping for Turkey Day meals as they struggle with inflation. People are feeling the strain in other ways, as food banks are also feeling the inflation gobble.

“Some things have gone up almost two, three times as much," said Kristie Jordan with Positively Influencing The Community with Heart, also known as PITCH Inc, which put together an event Monday for need meals. "Like eggs we were able to get them for less than a dollar now eggs are about almost three dollars."

The organization had to scale back on the food variety it was able to offer. Harvest Hope Food Bank is seeing similar problems.

“If you’re going to the grocery store and you’re starting to see those empty shelves that means the food supply is just not out there,” said Erinn Rowe with Harvest Hope.

In addition to limited supply, demand is up as well.

“Our emergency food pantries are seeing three times more people than we were seeing six to eight months ago when our community paying 15 percent more for food,” Rowe said.

Both PITCH Inc. and Harvest Hope say they rely on partnerships and community donations.

Harvest Hope said money donations also help them purchase food in bulk.

