International company locating in Charleston County, adding jobs

The company, which specializes in machine process solutions for cleaning and sterilization, plans to invest over $750,000 and create 22 new jobs.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Belimed Life Science, Inc., a leading supplier of steam sterilizers and parts washers, on Monday announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The more than $750,000 investment will create 22 new jobs.

Founded in 2019 in Switzerland, Belimed Life Science, Inc. provides sterilizers and washers for the pharmaceutical and biotech markets. Specializing in machine process solutions for cleaning and sterilization, the company supplies customers on a global scale.

“As a manufacturer of products used in the manufacturing process of life-saving vaccines and drug therapies, Belimed Life Science is excited to open our first U.S. site in Charleston, South Carolina," said Belimed Life Science, Inc. President Ken Blankenship.

"As the pharmaceutical and biotech industries continue to innovate for the benefit of all of us, the need for our products and services will continue to increase requiring future growth of Belimed Life Science," Blankenship continued." What better place to begin than here in Charleston.”

Located at 2154 N. Center Street in North Charleston, Belimed Life Science, Inc.’s new facility will provide product sales and support to the company’s North American customer base.