Jay Lucas will be leaving the SC legislature at the end of his term

Lucas has been in the state legislature since 1999.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas is not seeking re-election, the second major member of the GOP leadership who's announced they['re leaving the legislature in just the last week.

The South Carolina Republican Party confirmed the news in a statement Tuesday morning.

"We want to sincerely thank Speaker Lucas for his years of service and commitment to our conservative causes," said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. "Over the years, we've worked together on building our Party, securing the integrity of our elections, and strengthening the Republican cause across our state. We'll miss his leadership, but wish him well in his retirement."

“Speaker Jay Lucas has served the people of South Carolina with distinction for over two decades, and I have been fortunate enough to call him a friend for all of those years," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. "Our work together has been close and constant and his leadership has produced unprecedented growth and prosperity for all the people in our great state. I look forward to continuing our partnership through the end of this session.”

Just a day earlier, the House passed the state's $14 billion budget.

Lucas has been in the state legislature since 1999. He advanced to a leadership position when he became Speaker Pro Tem in 2010. Four years later, when former House Speaker Bobby Harrell was indicted, he became Speaker. He's been reelected ever since.