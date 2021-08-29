Second student-athlete dies in area as yet another high school community mourns

The athletics department announced the death but didn't say how the student died.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yet another Midlands high school is in mourning following the death of a student-athlete.

The athletics department for W.J. Keenan announced Sunday that one of its players had died the previous day.

"We'd like to offer our condolences to the family and football program," WJ Keenan Athletics tweeted just before 11 a.m. "Please keep them in your prayers."

The department did not name the student and a spokesperson for Richland School District One has not provided additional information, for now, out of respect for the student's family.

Just days earlier, Dutch Fork High School lost one of its own student-athletes after he collapsed during practice. Now, while still mourning the loss of football player Jack Alkhatib, Dutch Fork Football also offered its condolences to Keenan High.

"We understand this pain all too much," Dutch Fork Football said on Twitter. "Sending our thoughts and prayers to the @wjkeenanraiders family, the family of the student-athlete, and all those impacted."