Lake Murray Law Riders host annual fish fry fundraiser

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Locals attended a fish fry fundraiser hosted by the Lake Murray Law Riders on Saturday afternoon, with music, food and friends.

The non-profit hosts the yearly event to raise money for law enforcement families dealing with tragedy or other hardships. This year's fundraiser was held at Carolina Wings and Rib House on Northpoint Drive in Lexington.

The group's president, Jay Phillips, said they recently donated funds to a West Columbia Police officer's family when one of their twins needed medical treatment.

He said they intend to raise money for a family in Upstate South Carolina that lost their father, a deputy.

"There's very few things better than walking up and giving a person a check that needs it with no strings attached," Phillips said. "Whatever they need to use that, whether it's to pay for groceries, house payment, electricity, gas, we don't ask questions."

The Lake Murray Law Riders said they sold over 250 tickets to Saturday's event and have raised over $30,000 for the law enforcement community over the last three years.

The motorcycle group has three locations in the Palmetto State in Santee, Lexington and Charleston, with another in north Georgia. Phillips said they're creating a new group in the Greenville area.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher showed her support while attending Saturday's event.

"I learned about the Lake Murray Law Riders when I was a law enforcement officer over in Richland County, and so when I came over to Lexington County as the coroner, learned all about them, have been a huge supporter every since," Fisher said. "I see what their dollars do. I see what the people who support this group, I see where the money goes. I have actually had interaction with the law enforcement officers that have been on the receiving end of this and it's just amazing."