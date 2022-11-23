Lexington County council asking for public input for upcoming budget

The survey will be available on their government website and Facebook page.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County is looking for your input. They want locals and surrounding communities to tell council what they'd like to see focused on in the next fiscal year budget.

Their budget survey opened to the public last week and you have until December 15 to make your voice heard.

"We are open to anyone that lives anywhere in Lexington County. I understand that there are municipalities who have their own government, but we work hand in hand with every single municipality in Lexington County," said Lexington County Council Chair Beth Carrigg.

This is the first time in at least four years that the county has asked for input about how they decide to spend their budget money.

Carrigg explains it was successful in their ten year growth plan. They got tons of feedback so they're trying this method again.

"They don't necessarily have time to engage in our actual council meetings, so we feel like this is a good opportunity for people at their leisure to be able to give us the feedback on how they'd like to see us proceed next year," Carrigg said.

Typically, Lexington County tells News 19 their budget is 73% emergency services related, and also covers infrastructure, library services and public works.

The questions are majority multiple choice, and also ask locals how county leadership is doing right now.

Kathy Keelen lives in Irmo and tells News 19 she wants to see a higher focus on funding measures to keep schools in the county safer.

"I am a former school teacher and I can see that there is a need for some safety in our schools and I would like to see them start with putting in some metal detectors at the openings of our schools," Keelen said.

The survey can be found on Lexington County's official government website, and Facebook page.