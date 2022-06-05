Lexington couple thanks neighborhood community for their help

The Lloyds put out a call for help on Facebook and were met with an outpouring of support.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington residents are sharing their skills and hearts with a couple who has had some medical challenges.

"A few years ago my husband got dementia, was diagnosed with early dementia and four years ago I had a stroke, so we are not the same as we used to be," Elizabeth Lloyd said.

The Lloyds have lived in the Midlands 17 years, but as of recent they've fallen on some hard times.

But thanks to some kind and helpful neighbors, they're now able to focus on taking care of each other.

"My husband can't push the lawn mower anymore and I can't do it because I had a stroke on my left side, so by them coming to help they're lending us their hands and their legs," Lloyd said.

Neighbors are helping by mowing the yard, piling wood, walking the dog and just sitting and getting to know each other.

"I said, well, let's be neighborly and go over and give them a hand so between her and I, we came over here and trimmed all the bushes and shrubs," Albert Domanski, one of the Lloyd's neighbors, said.

Lloyd says more than five families came to their rescue after she posted a call for help on her community Facebook page.

"I just helped her out because it was someone in the neighborhood that asked for help and you never know when you're going to need help, so it's good to help each other out," Stacy Wildermuth, neighbor said.

The Lloyd's church in Columbia also lent a helping hand, purchasing them a car and helping with groceries.

"I just want to give back. I don't want to leave this world and not say thank you," Lloyd said.

From one neighbor to another, the kindness in Colony Lakes is growing.