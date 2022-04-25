'It was very important for us to show our respect': Residents pay respect during Officer Barr's procession

Officer Drew Barr was escorted by numerous law enforcement agencies from Lexington Medical Center to a local funeral home Monday afternoon around 1 p.m.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County residents young and old are mourning the loss of fallen officer Drew Barr of the Cayce Police Department.

On Monday, several law enforcement agencies, including the West Columbia Police Department, the Cayce Police Department, the Columbia Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, North Myrtle Beach DPS, Horry County Sheriff's Department and the Horry Police Department escorted Officer Barr's body to a local funeral home in a procession.

Surrounding business employees stood outside to pay their respects as the procession made its way down the street. Dozens of Lexington County residents and employees lined West Hospital Drive and Sunset Boulevard.

This was all in honor of a fallen Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew Barr, who was killed over the weekend during a domestic call.

"We just felt like it was the least that we could do, was to be out here and show support for our local law enforcement," said Lexington Cardiology medical assistant Taylor Williams. "It was a really sad thing that happened."

Even patients here for appointments spent extra time to pay their respects.

"We knew that the procession was supposed to be coming by sometime today and seeing the traffic stopped, I just wanted to stop and show my support for the men and women of law enforcement," said Pelion resident Jim Brown.

Nearby business employees opened their doors to momentarily stop their work, as well.

"It was very important for us to show our respect to him and his family and his fellow officers, for us to be able to come out here and take five minutes of our day to stand there with our hand over our heart," said Brooke Betancourt, a nearby business employee. "And there were many other people up and down the road. Cars were stopped everywhere."

An effortless act with a monumental meaning.