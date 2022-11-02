Orangeburg county BBQ celebrates milestone

The four shops that make up the store were built in the late 1890's and early 1920's.

SANTEE, S.C. — The Lone Star BBQ and Mercantile in Santee is celebrating over 20 years in the community.

Owner Rachael Henderson says the community has been a blessing to them.

“The local churches we either donate or they come here and they support us which is a blessing through COVID," said Henderson, "We've taken and donated food to other causes, we've donated to local schools for their sports programs."

Henderson has owned the restaurant with her husband Cory since April.

The four shops that make up the Lone Star were built in the late 1890's and early 1920's. They were moved from Lone Star, South Carolina to Santee in 2000.

John Evans says he drives all the way up to Santee from Charleston just to eat at the restaurant.

“When we stayed at the campground here, you come here on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It’s just good food, good people," said Evans.

Henderson says 20 plus years later business is still going strong.

“The town of Santee right now is about to explode. It is really growing so to be here is a blessing," said Henderson.

Currently the owners are in the process of building a campground onsite that would serve the travelers driving past on I-95. They are also working to expand business by building an extra kitchen so they can widen their food options.