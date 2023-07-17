Two killed in SUV crash that started as law enforcement pursuit in northeast Columbia

The accident happened on Mallet Hill road around 3 AM Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Highway Patrol says two people are dead and one is injured after what they say started as a pursuit with Richland County deputies.

Trooper Brandon Bolton with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened a little after 3 a.m. Monday morning on Mallet Hill Road, which is in northeast Columbia, about there miles north of the city.

Richland County deputies say one of their officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the city of Columbia and attempted to stop it on Mallet Hill. However, the officer said the driver drove away. The deputy pursued but reported losing sight of the vehicle later.

Deputies say as they were driving in the area looking for the vehicle, they got a report that the vehicle crashed in the 800 block of Mallet Hill Road and that it was on fire. The sheriff's department said deputies attempted to put the fire out.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said the SUV ran off the road and hit a tree, fire hydrant, and a fence. The driver of the vehicle was the one who who is hospitalized, while the two passengers died.

The accident remains under investigation. The names of the two killed have not yet been released by the Richland County coroner.